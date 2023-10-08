Man who died after car entered lake in Co. Mayo is named locally

A MAN who died in Co. Mayo after the car he was driving entered a lake has been named locally as Christy Henry.

The 60-year-old was one of the last remaining inhabitants of Inishbiggle Island, where the incident occurred on Friday evening.

The 2022 Census recorded just 12 inhabitants on the island, which is located between Achill Island and the mainland.

According to gardaí, a car veered off the road during the single-vehicle collision and entered a lake at around 8.30pm.

"The driver of the car, a male aged in his 60s, was recovered from the vehicle and pronounced deceased a short time later," added gardaí.

An Achill Island Coast Guard life boat and the Coast Guard's Rescue 118 helicopter were tasked to aid in the rescue efforts, along with ambulance units.

Gardaí added that the body of the man was taken to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.