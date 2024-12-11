Man who killed police woman is sentenced for being unlawfully at large

A MAN who is serving an indeterminate custodial sentence for the manslaughter of a police woman has been sentenced for being unlawfully at large.

Shane Frane, 37, was jailed in 2013 after the stolen car he was driving in Derry crashed into a police vehicle in which Constable Philippa Reynolds was a passenger, killing her instantly.

On January 17 this year, police received a report from HMP Maghaberry that Frane was unlawfully at large after failing to return from an eight-hour unaccompanied day release.

He was later arrested by gardaí on February 1 and appeared before Dublin Extradition Court the following day.

Frane was eventually extradited back to Northern Ireland on August 20 and taken to Lisburn Court where he was remanded back into custody.

At Craigavon Crown Court today, he was sentenced to six months for being unlawfully at large while under sentence, to run consecutively with the sentence he is currently on.

"We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought [in] either jurisdiction," said Detective Inspector Bell of the PSNI.

"We appreciate the continued assistance of An Garda Síochána in tracking down those who abscond from the justice system here in Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring before the courts those who seek to evade justice.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."