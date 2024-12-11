Man who killed police woman is sentenced for being unlawfully at large
News

Man who killed police woman is sentenced for being unlawfully at large

A MAN who is serving an indeterminate custodial sentence for the manslaughter of a police woman has been sentenced for being unlawfully at large.

Shane Frane, 37, was jailed in 2013 after the stolen car he was driving in Derry crashed into a police vehicle in which Constable Philippa Reynolds was a passenger, killing her instantly.

On January 17 this year, police received a report from HMP Maghaberry that Frane was unlawfully at large after failing to return from an eight-hour unaccompanied day release.

He was later arrested by gardaí on February 1 and appeared before Dublin Extradition Court the following day.

Frane was eventually extradited back to Northern Ireland on August 20 and taken to Lisburn Court where he was remanded back into custody.

At Craigavon Crown Court today, he was sentenced to six months for being unlawfully at large while under sentence, to run consecutively with the sentence he is currently on.

"We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought [in] either jurisdiction," said Detective Inspector Bell of the PSNI.

"We appreciate the continued assistance of An Garda Síochána in tracking down those who abscond from the justice system here in Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring before the courts those who seek to evade justice.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

See More: An Garda Síochána, PSNI

Related

Man and woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into 'large-scale' money laundering operation
News 4 weeks ago

Man and woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into 'large-scale' money laundering operation

By: Gerard Donaghy

'It's 17 years now, it's horrific': Mother of Paul Quinn appeals for information on anniversary of his murder
News 1 month ago

'It's 17 years now, it's horrific': Mother of Paul Quinn appeals for information on anniversary of his murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí investigating terrorist financing seize more than €100,000
News 1 month ago

Gardaí investigating terrorist financing seize more than €100,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

An unforgettable adventure in dazzling Dubai
Travel 1 day ago

An unforgettable adventure in dazzling Dubai

By: Fiona Audley

Winter Solstice will be livestreamed from ancient Irish landmark
News 1 day ago

Winter Solstice will be livestreamed from ancient Irish landmark

By: Fiona Audley

Andrew Scott and Colin Farrell only Irish stars among Golden Globe nominees
Entertainment 1 day ago

Andrew Scott and Colin Farrell only Irish stars among Golden Globe nominees

By: Fiona Audley

Burglar hit resident with hurling stick while ransacking their home
News 1 day ago

Burglar hit resident with hurling stick while ransacking their home

By: Fiona Audley

Irish university fined €40k over data breach
News 1 day ago

Irish university fined €40k over data breach

By: Fiona Audley

Bodkin star Siobhán Cullen shooting new drama series in London
Entertainment 1 day ago

Bodkin star Siobhán Cullen shooting new drama series in London

By: Fiona Audley