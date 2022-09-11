Man who killed supermarket worker following 'unprovoked act of violence' is jailed for nine years

A MAN who killed a supermarket worker following a disagreement over a store wheelchair has been jailed for more than nine years.

Shane Richard Donovan, 28, of York Court in Andover, Hampshire was sentenced on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court on October 7, 2021.

John William Carroll, 62, died 12 days after being assaulted by Donovan in the car park of a Tesco store on River Way, Andover, Hampshire.

"This was a completely unnecessary and unprovoked act of violence resulting in the death of a man who was just doing his job," said Chief Inspector Kory Thorne following the sentencing.

Assault

At around 9.20pm on Thursday July 29, 2021, Mr Carroll was collecting trollies in the supermarket car park when he became involved in a disagreement with an 18-year-old man, who had taken a wheelchair from the store.

Donovan, a friend of the 18-year-old man, then approached Mr Carroll and assaulted him without warning, before immediately making off on foot.

Mr Carroll was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he sadly died on August 10, 2021.

At Thursday's hearing, Donovan was sentenced to nine years and one month, with a five-year extended licence period.

He also pleaded guilty to two offences of assaulting an emergency worker, for which he received two and four-month sentences.

These will run concurrently to the main sentence.

'Senseless'

"Donovan carried out his violent and unprovoked attack when John was simply doing his job," said Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny.

"Donovan's actions resulted in John's life being tragically taken from him and his family feel the pain of that every day.

"Whilst we know this outcome won't bring him back, we hope that this sentence brings some closure to John's family, friends, and colleagues as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

"This case highlights the devastation these senseless acts of violence can cause, not only to those involved but also their friends and families.

"Our thoughts firmly remain with John's family and all those who were close to him at this time."

A 28-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Andover, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Following a full review of all the available evidence, no further action was taken against them.