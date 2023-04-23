Man with links to Northern Ireland wanted by police in Liverpool after breaching licence conditions

A MAN with links to Northern Ireland is wanted by police in Liverpool after breaching his licence conditions.

Gavin Charters, 42, was released from prison after serving a sentence for assisting illegal immigration.

He had been jailed for 29 months at Canterbury Crown Court in 2020 after being arrested in Coquelles, France the previous year when two Vietnamese nationals were discovered in his car boot.

Following the breach of his licence conditions, Charters is wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as 6' tall, with a broad build, hazel eyes and has an Irish accent.

He has links to Liverpool, Clacton-on-Sea and Northern Ireland.

Anyone with information on Charters' whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter via @MerPolCC or on the Merseyside Police Contact Centre page on Facebook, quoting reference 22000810972.