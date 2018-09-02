Man and woman die in separate road traffic collisions in Ireland
News

Man and woman die in separate road traffic collisions in Ireland

A MAN and woman have died in separate road traffic collisions in Ireland last night.

At around 6.15pm, a motorcyclist was involved in a collision involving a car in Co. Tipperary on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.

The man, aged in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Tipperary General Hospital.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.

Meanwhile at around midnight, a pedestrian died following a collision involving a car in Co. Offaly.

Advertisement

The woman, aged in her late 30s, was seriously injured in the incident on the R420 at Muinagh on the Clara Road.

She was taken to Tullamore General Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was also taken to hospital for treatment, however his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600.

See More: Co. Tipperary, Co Offaly

Related

Two swimmers die on the same day in separate incidents on Lough Derg
News 2 months ago

Two swimmers die on the same day in separate incidents on Lough Derg

By: Sean Smith

Hospitals apologise to family for ‘shortcomings’ after deaths of Irish father and son
News 7 months ago

Hospitals apologise to family for ‘shortcomings’ after deaths of Irish father and son

By: Irish Post

One killed and two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Irish motorway
News 7 months ago

One killed and two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Irish motorway

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000
News 14 hours ago

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000

By: Rebecca Keane

Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'
News 17 hours ago

Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin
News 21 hours ago

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan
News 21 hours ago

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan

By: Rebecca Keane

President Trump announces plans to visit Ireland
News 22 hours ago

President Trump announces plans to visit Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane