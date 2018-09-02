Man and woman die in separate road traffic collisions in Ireland

A MAN and woman have died in separate road traffic collisions in Ireland last night.

At around 6.15pm, a motorcyclist was involved in a collision involving a car in Co. Tipperary on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.

The man, aged in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Tipperary General Hospital.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.

Meanwhile at around midnight, a pedestrian died following a collision involving a car in Co. Offaly.

The woman, aged in her late 30s, was seriously injured in the incident on the R420 at Muinagh on the Clara Road.

She was taken to Tullamore General Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was also taken to hospital for treatment, however his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600.