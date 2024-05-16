Manchester woman ‘proud’ to represent Mayo diaspora in London Rose of Tralee final
News

Manchester woman ‘proud’ to represent Mayo diaspora in London Rose of Tralee final

A MANCHESTER woman whose roots lie in Co. Mayo will compete in the Rose of Tralee final in London next weekend.

Eilíse Leydon, whose family hails from Claremorris, is taking part in the international competition on Saturday, May 25 at the Clayton Hotel in Cricklewood, north London.

The 23-year-old, who is currently undertaking a Schuman traineeship in the European Parliament in Brussels, claims her travels have fuelled her passion for her Irish roots and inspired her to take part in the annual Rose of Tralee competition.

“Moving around Europe has introduced me to many Irish people, including those from Mayo outside of Ireland,” she said.

“I am encouraged and proud to be part of such a strong diaspora community and can’t wait to represent them this weekend,” she added.

Eilíse Leydon will take part in the London Rose of Tralee final this weekend

Tony Hennigan, CEO of the Mayo Manchester organisation, said Ms Leydon has always been a “great ambassador for Mayo”.

 

“I remember her doing her bit to promote the worldwide Mayo Day celebration in Canada at Niagra Falls with her sister,” he said.

“She was also a regular performer in the internationally famous ‘Young, Gifted and Green’ Irish Music, Song and Dance troupe based at St Bede’s College where she was head girl,” he added.

“I’m sure the Bedians in London and the Mayo diaspora based there will be out in force to support her in the competition.”

Ms Leydon will be sponsored by the London-based construction firm, P Flannery Plant Hire, which is owned by Mayo-born businessman Paddy Flannery.

