How many people do you share a birthday with? Ireland’s most common birth dates revealed

A BIRTHDAY is that one special 24-hour period each year that you can claim as your own.

But depending on the date of your birth more people might share your big day with you than you realise.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office website found October and September were by far the busiest months for births across Ireland.

The data– collected over 34 years from 1980 to 2014 – also shows that February 29 is the least common birthday in Ireland, which isn't that surprising if you know anything about leap years.

The second least common date of arrival for newborns is St Stephen’s Day/Boxing Day on December 26, while Christmas Day itself is the third least common birthday in the country – with an average of just 113 people born on December 25 each year.

The figures also show that between 1980 and 2014, there were an annual average of 191 births per year on the most common birth date – October 1.

The second most common birthday is September 23rd, with an average of 188 births annually.

The ten most common birthdays in Ireland:

  1. October 1 (191 births on average)
  2. September 23 (188)
  3. September 29 (188)
  4. September 27 (187)
  5. September 22 (187)
  6. September 26 (187)
  7. September 24 (186)
  8. September 30 (186)
  9. September 20 (185)
  10. September 25 (185)

The ten least common birthdays in Ireland:

  1. February 29 (45 births on average)
  2. December 26 (112)
  3. December 25 (113)
  4. December 24 (132)
  5. March 17 (141)
  6. January 1 (145)
  7. December 23 (151)
  8. December 27 (151)
  9. October 26 (154)
  10. October 30 (155)

Click here to see how common your birth date is…

