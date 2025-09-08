Mary Lou McDonald rules out presidential run

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has officially ruled herself out of the running in the upcoming Irish presidential election.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, McDonald said her name is “no longer in the mix” for the presidency and emphasised the importance of “leading from the front” as the country navigates pressing economic challenges.

“I’ve considered very carefully what we do as a party, but also what I do personally,” she said.

“We need a government that responds to day-to-day needs. That’s where my energy must be.”

McDonald had previously left the door open to a potential candidacy but has now informed colleagues that she would not pursue a nomination for Áras an Uachtráin.

“The next Uachtarán will play a very important role at a time of huge opportunity and transition in Irish life,” she said, adding that she believes the country is “facing into referendums” and that “it matters who is in the Áras.”

McDonald noted that she had not been pressured to run but rather wanted to ensure that all options were considered during the party’s internal deliberations.

“I thought it was worth testing every proposition, but ultimately, I could hardly argue for exploring every option and then exempt myself from scrutiny,” she explained.

With McDonald stepping aside, attention now turns to Sinn Féin’s next move.

The party’s internal process to select or support a candidate remains ongoing, with a final proposal expected to be presented to the Ard Chomhairle on 20 September.

While refusing to confirm any specific names, McDonald did not rule out the possibility of Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill as a contender.

She also acknowledged the candidacy of Independent TD Catherine Connolly, calling her “a candidate with great experience” and praising her commitment to Irish reunification.

“Before going to the Ard Chomhairle, we’ll meet with Catherine and her campaign team,” McDonald said, adding that the party retains the option of running its own candidate or supporting another.

The race for Ireland’s presidency is beginning to crystallise as 12 potential candidates are expected to seek backing from local authorities, with Kerry County Council becoming the first to hear from aspiring independents.

Fine Gael has already named Minister Heather Humphreys as its candidate, while Fianna Fáil is expected to announce its decision following a parliamentary party meeting this week.

“A candidate outside Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael winning would be a really good outcome for Irish democracy,” she said.

With the presidential election set for 24 October, Sinn Féin’s decision on its level of participation could influence the dynamics of the race.

Regardless of the party's final stance, McDonald affirmed Sinn Féin’s commitment to actively engaging with voters.

“From 24 September to 24 October, the Irish people have time to weigh their options,” she said.