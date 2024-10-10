Mary Ward was ‘victim of violent crime’ weeks before her murder Police Ombudsman reveals

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman who was murdered at her home in Belfast had reported being a victim of violent crime to police weeks before her death.

Mary Ward was found dead at her home in the city on Tuesday, October 1.

The young woman was last seen alive on Wednesday, September 25 in Dungannon as well as in Grand Central Bus Station and Melrose Street in Belfast.

A murder investigation has been launched and the case has also been referred to the Office of the Police Ombudsman in Northern Ireland.

“The Police Ombudsman has confirmed that an investigation has commenced following the murder of Mary Ward who, in the weeks prior to her death, had reported to police that she had been the victim of a violent crime,” the Ombudsman confirmed this week.

“Following Ms Ward’s murder, we received a referral from PSNI on Sunday evening (October),” they explained.

“We have completed our initial review and have now commenced an independent investigation.

“In the weeks prior to her murder, Ms Ward reported to police that she had been the victim of a violent crime.

“Our investigation will focus on the police response to this report.”

They added: “We offer our deepest condolences to Mary Ward’s family.”

On Wednesday, October 9 a man was arrested in Dublin in connection with the murder investigation.

"This afternoon, Wednesday, October 9, 2024, detectives attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted by DMR resources, have arrested a male in his 20s on suspicion of the murder of Mary Ward," gardaí confirmed in a statement.