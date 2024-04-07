Masked men held woman and young children in bedroom while ransacking their home

A FAMILY has been left “extremely distressed” after their house was burgled while they at home.

PSNI officers are investigating after the attack on a home in the Greenwood Hill area of Castlereagh at around 10.45pm last night.

A woman, who was alone in the house with four young children, was taken to a bedroom upstairs while the men ransacked the house.

“It was reported that four masked men armed with a screwdriver entered a residential property in the Greenwood Hill area at around 10.45pm,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed today.

"A woman was alone in the property with four young children, and they were taken to an upstairs bedroom by two of the men while the other two ransacked the property.

"A quantity of jewellery was stolen, along with a tablet device, before the men made off at around 11pm,” he added.

"Understandably, the family were left extremely distressed by this incident.

Detectives are appealing for information about the burglary.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2044 of 06/04/24," Detective Sergeant Cargin said.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who noticed a white Volkswagen Golf in the area, and would ask locals to check their CCTV and doorbell footage.”.