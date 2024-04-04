Met Éireann names Storm Kathleen as gale force winds set to hit Ireland
Met Éireann names Storm Kathleen as gale force winds set to hit Ireland

STATUS orange and yellow wind warnings have been issued in Ireland as gale force winds are set to hit the country this weekend.

Met Éireann has named Storm Kathleen and advised the public that she will bring “gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts” on Saturday.

Forecasters predict the storm will arrive on Irish shores at around 7am on Saturday (April 6) with conditions set to continue until 5pm that day.

A status orange warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo, who are expected to be hit with the worst of the storm.

Met Éireann advises people in these counties to be prepared as the storm could bring power outages, fallen trees, coastal flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The weather warning is in place from 7am until 5pm on Saturday.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole of Ireland, with Storm Kathleen more generally expected to bring difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, debris and some coastal flooding across the country.

This warning is also in place from 7am to 5pm.

