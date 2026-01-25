Metropolitan Police officer dismissed for sexually inappropriate behaviour
News

AN OFFICER with London's Metropolitan Police has been dismissed for sexually inappropriate behaviour against two female colleagues while on duty.

A disciplinary hearing, which concluded on Friday, January 23, found that PC Calum O'Loughnane, of the Central North Command Unit, acted inappropriately towards the officers, including putting his hands on their legs.

A statement from Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said PC O'Loughnane's behaviour 'fell well short of that expected of a serving officer'.

"Women deserve to feel safe working at the Met and there is no place for sexual misconduct in policing," he added.

"We are working hard to make sure anyone who does not reach these standards is removed from the force."

PC O'Loughnane was found to have breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct.

It amounted to gross misconduct and was so serious as to justify immediate dismissal.

In addition, he will be placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing.

Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct or the Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

