Young woman dies after being struck by car in Tipperary

A YOUNG woman has died after being struck by a car in Tipperary.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the collision in Templemore on Sunday, March 8.

“Shortly after 7pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a car on the R502 at Ballinlassa, between Templemore and Templetouhy,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“The pedestrian, a female in her 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

“The motorist did not require immediate hospital treatment.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and Gardaí have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on this road at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make it available to Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

