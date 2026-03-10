Police name woman found dead in Fermanagh as murder inquiry launched

POLICE have named a woman who was found dead at a property in Fermanagh over the weekend.

Ellie Flanagan’s body was found at an address in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen on March 23.

The 23-year-old, who hailed from Enniskillen, worked in child care locally and was well-known among the community.

Her body was discovered by police officers who were carrying out enquiries relating to a collision which took place on the Carn Road near Tempo at around 9.15pm that same day.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have since launched a murder inquiry.

“Our thoughts are firmly with Ellie’s family and loved ones at this very distressing time,” Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson said.

“A man, aged 45, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and other related offences, remains in police custody, and as of the afternoon of Monday, March 9, detectives have been granted an additional 36 hours to question him,” he explained.

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Our team continues to work at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding Ellie’s death and to determine exactly what happened,” Det Chf Insp Robinson said.

“I would reiterate our appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1564 07/03/26,” they added.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our investigation.

“We urge anyone who was travelling on the Cornagrade Road into Corban Avenue between 6.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday evening and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or suspicious, to make contact with us.

“The local community will continue to see a police presence in the Corban Avenue area over the coming days, as our investigation develops.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.