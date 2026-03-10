Woman dies and man left in critical condition following collision in Sligo

A WOMAN has died and a man is in a critical condition following a collision in Co. Sligo in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The single vehicle incident happened on the N15 at Grellagh in Castlegal at around 3.30am on March 9.

A female passenger in the car, who was aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A male passenger, who is aged in his 50s, was seriously injured in the collision and brought to SUH where his condition is described as “critical”.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, and the third passenger in the car, a teenage boy, are also being treated at SUH for non-life-threatening injuries

Gardaí have urged any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N15 at Castlegal – between Cliffoney and Tullaghan – between 3.10am and 3.40am on Monday, March 9, 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.