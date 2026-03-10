Irish Post Shop
Arrests made after cannabis and THC worth €230k seized in Waterford
News

CANNABIS with an estimated street value of €207k was seized in a joint operation by Revenue and Garda officers in Waterford this week.

The drugs were found yesterday (March 9) following an intelligence-led operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Waterford County Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

A total of €229k of suspected illegal cannabis and THC was seized following searches in Lismore.

“Revenue Customs Officers seized 10.35 kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €207,000,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The items seized in Lismore, Waterford yesterday (Pic: Garda)

“Further products containing suspected THC, with an estimate value of €22,000, were seized by An Garda Síochána in a follow-up search,” they added.

One man, aged in his 40s, and one woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested in connection with the investigation.

They are currently being held at a Garda Station in Co Waterford and the seized drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said this morning.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295,” they added.

