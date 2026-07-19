Mike Myers pays tribute to 'insanely talented' Irish Oscar winner Brenda Fricker following her death

ACTOR and comedian Mike Myers has joined those paying tribute to Irish actress Brenda Fricker, who passed away this week at the age of 81.

Fricker, the first Irish actress to win an Oscar, passed away peacefully on Thursday following a period of ill-health, her agent said.

"We will never see her like again," added Phil Belfield.

After a number of roles in TV and film, Fricker rose to prominence as one of the original cast members of long-running BBC drama series, Casualty, which premiered in 1986.

Three years later, she won critical acclaim for her portrayal of Bridget Brown, the mother of Christy Brown, in My Left Foot.

Starring alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in the title role, Fricker won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film.

She is also widely remembered for her role as the Pigeon Woman in Home Alone 2 and had memorable roles in Angels in the Outfield (1994), A Time to Kill (1996) and Veronica Guerin (2003).

Myers, who played Fricker's son in the 1993 comedy So I Married an Axe Murderer, fondly recalled his time working with her.

"I'd like to add my voice to the amazing chorus of people mourning the passing of Brenda Fricker," he wrote on Instagram.

"I loved working with her. She was a generous, sweet and an insanely talented artist. I learned so much from her.

"I'm blessed to have known her. My condolences to her family and friends."

'A proud Dub'

Among others paying tribute was Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who described Fricker as an 'iconic' actress.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brenda Fricker," he said.

"She was an iconic figure in Irish film and theatre, an Oscar winner and an actor of world renown.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Screen Ireland, the state development agency for the Irish film industry, described Fricker as an 'extraordinary artist and a treasured figure in Irish cinema'.

"Brenda's trailblazing career remains an inspiration to Irish actors in particular, many of whom are still following in the footsteps of the path she forged," it added.

"She also leaves behind a legacy for Irish audiences, who grew up alongside her work in Irish and international film alike.

"Brenda played a central role in the story of Irish cinema — and in the depiction of Irish life and culture on screen. The Irish screen industry is indebted to her contributions."

Meanwhile, Fricker's agent described the Dubliner as a 'legend'.

"We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her," said Belfield.

"I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daryll Barron, descirbd Fricker as 'a phenomenally talented actress'.

"She was a proud Dub with a sharp wit and warmth that exuded to all who knew her and experienced her work," he added.

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