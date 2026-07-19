Man jailed for six years for 'cowardly' one-punch attack that claimed life of beloved family man

A MAN has been jailed for six years over a 'cowardly' one-punch attack that claimed the life of a beloved family man.

John McGarry, 63, of Broom Close, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough was knocked to the ground during the attack in the city in the early hours of August 30, 2025.

Mr McGarry, who previously lived in London and was of Irish heritage, never regained consciousness and died almost four months later.

Ashley McMillan, 32, of Oundle Road, Peterborough was sentenced at the city's Crown Court on Friday having previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

"While McMillan may not have intended to kill John McGarry, the consequences of his actions were devastating," said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Inwood.

CCTV from the incident showed Mr McGarry throwing out his arm in an attempt to defend a stranger who had just been punched by McMillan in the Broadway area of Peterborough.

As Mr McGarry walked away with the stranger, McMillan followed them and punched Mr McGarry once to the head, knocking him to the ground.

McMillan left the scene as members of the public rushed to help Mr McGarry.

Security staff flagged down police officers on patrol just after 2.30am and Mr McGarry was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Sadly, he never regained consciousness and passed away on December 12.

McMillan was arrested at his home later that day and was initially charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

This was upgraded to a charge of murder following Mr McGarry's death.

At a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on June 25, McMillan pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

'Extraordinary selfless courage'

"This was a senseless act of violence that has robbed a family of a much-loved relative and left those closest to him facing an unimaginable loss," said DCI Inwood.

"Our thoughts remain with John's family and friends, who have shown great dignity and strength throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"This case is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that a single punch can have.

"Where Mr McGarry was trying to do the right thing in helping a stranger, this has resulted in him losing his life and a family being left to grieve."

A statement on behalf of Mr McGarry's loved ones said they would remember him as 'a man who dedicated his life to standing up for others'.

"Nothing can replace our beloved father, brother, friend John McGarry,” it read.

"John's final act was one of extraordinary selfless courage. He intervened to stop Ashley McMillan assaulting another person and, believing the incident had ended, continued on his way.

"Instead, McMillan waited before deliberately launching a cowardly attack from behind, delivering a punch to which John had no opportunity to defend himself.

"That single, spiteful act robbed his children of their father, our family of a beloved brother and our community of a man who dedicated his life to standing up for others.

"While Ashley McMillan's guilty plea to manslaughter has brought a degree of accountability, our family will always feel that the sentence cannot truly reflect the enormity of what was taken from us.

"After fighting for his life for three months, John died from his injuries.

"We thank everyone who has supported us, especially the staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital for their tireless care and compassion, and all those involved in securing today's conviction.

"John will be remembered not for the violence that took his life, but for the courage, kindness, and selflessness with which he lived.

"He stood up for someone else when it mattered most. That is the legacy he leaves behind."

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