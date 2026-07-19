MLA says youth workers threatened by 'sinister elements' during west Belfast disorder

AN MLA has said youth workers were threatened by 'sinister elements' following disorder in west Belfast on Saturday evening.

Footage showed large crowds gathered on the Stewartstown Road in the Colin area, with sections of the road appearing to have been barricaded.

Scramblers were driven at speed along the major thoroughfare while images showed young people climbing on police saracens.

Dozens of youths, some masked, descended on the area, with footage showing police vehicles being attacked and fireworks thrown at motorists.

Police last night said they attended the Stewartstown Road 'due to large crowds in the area'.

"The public are advised to avoid the area at this time," added the PSNI.

Council clean-up crews have this morning been in attendance to clear the mess left behind, which included a charred motorcycle, burnt bins, broken roll cages and strewn aerosol cans.

"What we witnessed on the Stewartstown Road last night was absolutely disgraceful," said Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker this morning.

'Chaos and destruction'

The disorder is the latest in a series of incidents in the area recently, which culminated in a multi-agency meeting being held on Thursday involving politicians, youth groups and the police.

Following the meeting, Baker said additional funding had been secured for youth workers, alongside education programmes for young people and parents about the dangers of scramblers.

Despite calling for parents and guardians to keep their children away from the area this weekend, people once again congregated on the road throughout Saturday evening.

"The main thoroughfare connecting our communities was shut down by large groups of young people determined to cause chaos and destruction," said Baker this morning.

"Local residents and businesses were once again hemmed in, while youth workers were threatened by sinister elements standing on the sidelines of the disorder.

"This is not the Colin I know, the Colin I represent or the Colin I love.

"That Colin is the proud community which has stood strong in recent weeks, steering most young people away from trouble, showing leadership, providing positive opportunities and creating safe spaces.

"I want to thank our youth and community workers, residents and local businesses, and reassure them that together, we will not allow a small minority to drag us backwards."

His words were echoed by party colleague and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

"Those intent on disrupting local residents, closing off a key thoroughfare connecting communities and intimidating youth workers offer nothing for our community," he said.

"I'm urging those responsible to stop this madness before someone is seriously injured or worse.

"Colin is a proud community, with many major investments over the last number of years and we will not let a minority drag this area backwards.

"Parents should ensure their children do not get involved in this type of behaviour."

'Something needs to change'

Independent councillor Paul Doherty similarly called for parents to be more proactive but said more needed to be done to tackle the issue.

"Absolute chaos on the Stewartstown Road again tonight. The place is out of control," he said.

"Those involved are showing complete disregard for their own community and for everyone who lives here.

"How any parent can be unaware of where their children are during all of this and not act immediately is beyond me.

"People are rightly sick of statements too though — I get that. What we need now is decisive action.

"Something needs to change, and it needs to change quickly. The current approach is not working and a different tactic is urgently needed.

"Our thanks to everyone working tonight to calm the situation and steer children and young people away from further trouble."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also urged a different approach to address the issues as well as the root causes.

"This behaviour is rooted in poverty, alienation, a lack of opportunity, and the stripping away of support for young people through cuts to youth clubs and other pathways that help build their futures," he said.

"The hypocrisy at Stormont is also obvious. While politicians praise youth workers for helping to de-escalate this crisis, the Education Authority, the Education Minister and the wider Executive continue to starve youth organisations of the funding they need.

"The very workers trying to prevent trouble — often standing between young people and criminal records — are chronically overworked, underpaid and too often employed on precarious contracts."

He added: "When our communities are properly resourced, we can build a future that young people actually want to be part of.

"Something rarely talked about in reference to the Colin area, is that it has one of the youngest populations in the North, and despite the best efforts of those working and volunteering in the area, has nowhere the level of support and services required for an area this size.

"The Colin area also experiences some of the highest levels of poverty and youth deprivation anywhere in the North.

"We urgently need a bottom-up community response that brings together local youth services, young people, statutory agencies, and community and voluntary organisations."

The Irish Post has contacted the PSNI for comment.

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