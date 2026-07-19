Pub pays tribute to young woman who died in Belfast collision

A BELFAST pub has paid tribute to a young woman who died following a road traffic collision earlier this week.

The Thirsty Goat in the city's Cathedral Quarter said staff member Raven Adams was loved by colleagues and customers for her 'kindness, laughter, dedication and warm smile'.

The pub is set to close its doors on the day of Ms Adams' funeral in Dublin on Tuesday as a mark of respect.

'Greatly missed'

Ms Adams was one of two pedestrians involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident in the early hours of Thursday, July 16 in the York Street area of north Belfast.

She was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene, while a 22-year-old man she was with sustained serious injuries.

In a statement, the Thirsty Goat said their thoughts were with the two young people.

"Today, our hearts are with two members of The Thirsty Goat family," read a post on Facebook.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our much-loved colleague, Raven Adams.

"Her kindness, laughter, dedication and warm smile left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her.

"She will be greatly missed and we will cherish the memories shared together.

"At this incredibly difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to Raven's family, friends and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

"We also want to send our love, prayers and strength to our colleague Ethan, who remains in hospital following this terrible accident.

"Ethan, we're thinking of you and pray for your recovery.

"The Thirsty Goat will be closed on Tuesday as a mark of respect while family, friends and colleagues gather to celebrate the life of Raven."

Court appearance

A ceremony celebrating Ms Adams, formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth, is set to take place in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin on Tuesday.

Last Friday, 24-year-old Francis Donaldson of Cardigan Drive in Belfast appeared at the city's Magistrates' Court.

He faced nine charges including causing death by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was remanded into custody to appear in court again next month.

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