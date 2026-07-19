MRP secures planning permission for £250m mixed-use redevelopment in prime London location

LEADING developer MRP has secured planning permission for the £250m redevelopment of Liberty House in London's Kensington Olympia.

MRP, the property development and investment division of Co. Tyrone firm McAleer & Rushe, said the development will include Grade A office space and a 371-bedroom hotel that has been pre-let to Dublin-based Dalata Hotel Group.

The scheme, approved by the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham Planning Committee, will transform the existing 1980s Liberty House office building into a landmark commercial development.

"We are delighted to receive unanimous approval for the redevelopment of Liberty House," said Angus Monteith, Development Director at MRP.

"The decision reflects the value of meaningful consultation with the local community and a design process that responds positively to feedback."

Inviting destination

Positioned adjacent to the recently completed £1.3bn Olympia regeneration, the development will capitalise on growing demand for high-quality workspace and hotel accommodation within one of London's fastest-evolving business and leisure destinations.

Construction is scheduled to commence in early 2027, with completion anticipated in 2029.

The project has been designed by architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and will be delivered by McAleer & Rushe.

The office space is a new-build, headquarters-style building and has been designed to meet the requirements of modern occupiers, providing 12,000 sq ft floor plates, tiered landscaped terraces and green roofs, alongside strong sustainability credentials.

The hotel will feature contemporary cafes, modern bars and restaurants at ground-floor level, creating an inviting destination that will further strengthen the area's hospitality and leisure offering.

The hotel scheme has been designed around the principles of retention and regeneration, with the west-wing concrete frame retained.

Public realm improvements will include enhanced landscaping along Hammersmith Road and Brook Green, the retention of mature trees and the creation of a landscaped central courtyard designed to improve amenity for occupiers, hotel guests and visitors.

Evolution

"The development forms part of the continued evolution of Kensington Olympia as a major commercial, cultural and hospitality destination, building on significant recent investment in the area while delivering premium office accommodation, new hotel capacity and high-quality public realm improvements," added Mr Monteith.

Meanwhile, Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, commented: "The Maldron London Olympia will be our seventh hotel in London, a strategically-important market for the company.

"The regeneration of the Olympia district creates a significant opportunity to capture both corporate and leisure demand in this prime location.

"We look forward to partnering with MRP to deliver another best-in-class Maldron hotel."

McAleer & Rushe was founded in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone in 1967 by Seamus McAleer, who continues to serve as chairman.

The company has offices in Co. Tyrone as well as Dublin, Belfast and London.

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