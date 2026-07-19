Tate brothers arrested in America after British authorities issue 38 new charges

CONTROVERSIAL social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in America after British authorities issued 38 new charges against them.

The dual US-British citizens had previously faced 21 charges between them in Britain relating to three alleged victims.

The new charges, which bring the total faced to 59, relate to a further four alleged victims.

"We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child," said Malcolm McHaffie of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Charges

The brothers were previously arrested in Romania in 2022 on charges including human trafficking.

In 2025 they were allowed to return to the US, where they were also the subject or criminal investigations.

The pair were arrested in Miami, Florida on Saturday by the US Marshals Service and have been detained pending ongoing legal proceedings.

In Britain, 39-year-old Andrew Tate previously had charges against him for three counts of rape, four counts of actual bodily harm, two counts of human trafficking and one count of controlling prostitution for gain.

He now faces seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate, 38, previously had charges against him for three counts of rape, six counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of human trafficking.

The CPS has now decided to prosecute him with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The CPS said the offending is alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

The charges previously authorised by the CPS followed a file of evidence submitted by officers from Bedfordshire Police into allegations dating back to 2012.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit has since continued to investigate a number of other offences reported to both Bedfordshire Police and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

This investigation has resulted in the 38 new charges being authorised against the brothers.

Andrew Tate now faces a total of 42 charges and Tristan Tate faces 17.

"Our officers have worked closely with the CPS and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation," said Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas of Bedfordshire Police.

"I can now confirm that officers from the United States have arrested both Andrew and Tristan Tate in relation to this matter and they are being detained pending ongoing legal proceedings."

Extradition request

Following the brothers' arrest in the US, prosecutors will be seeking extradition in relation to the original 21 charges as well as the further 38 charges they have decided to prosecute.

"These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven," said Mr McHaffie.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

"The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US. They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK."

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