Co. Donegal school pays tribute following death of 'much-loved' young teacher

A SCHOOL in Co. Donegal has paid tribute to a young teacher who passed away suddenly this week.

Róisín McKelvey from Terhillion, Termon died unexpectedly on Thursday at the age of 29.

Her funeral is due to take place this evening.

Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny, where Ms McKelvey worked, paid tribute to her in a post on the school's Facebook page.

"It is with profound sadness that the Board of Management, staff, pupils and the entire Scoil Cholmcille community have learned of the passing of our much-loved colleague, Miss Róisín McKelvey," read the post.

"“At this time of immense loss, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time.

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada on Arranmore Island, where Ms McKelvey was herself a former pupil, also paid tribute to her.

"Although Róisin spent just one year in Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, she was a valued member of our school community," wrote the school.

"She completed her Leaving Certificate with us and left a lasting impression as a friendly, kind and gentle student."

Morley Gaels of Perth, Australia, offered their condolences to Ms McKelvey, who previously played for the club.

"As a mark of respect and in her memory we will observe a minute's silence before today's ladies match," the club wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

"Róisín was a valued member of our club for the 2023/2024 seasons, being part of the 2024 Melbourne 7s team and the league final team the same year.

"She will be sadly missed by us all at Morley Gaels."

Meanwhile, her local side Termon GAA posted: "Everyone at Clg an Tearmainn are very saddened to hear of the sudden and untimely passing of our player Roisin McKelvey, we extend our deepest sympathies to her family friends and extended family at this difficult time."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.