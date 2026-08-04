Two arrests after drugs worth €8.5m found in raids in Meath and Louth

DRUGS with an estimated street value of €8.5m were found when Gardaí conducted a series of raids in counties Meath and Louth.

The discovery was made after a vehicle was stopped in Co. Meath as part of an intelligence-led investigation under Operation Tara by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

Following that searches were made in a number of locations in counties Meath and Louth.

“During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €8.5m,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Two males (aged in their 30s and 40s) were arrested and are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007, at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region,” they added.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.