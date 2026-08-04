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Two arrests after drugs worth €8.5m found in raids in Meath and Louth
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Two arrests after drugs worth €8.5m found in raids in Meath and Louth

DRUGS with an estimated street value of €8.5m were found when Gardaí conducted a series of raids in counties Meath and Louth.

The discovery was made after a vehicle was stopped in Co. Meath as part of an intelligence-led investigation under Operation Tara by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

The drugs seized in counties Meath and Louth

Following that searches were made in a number of locations in counties Meath and Louth.

“During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €8.5m,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Two males (aged in their 30s and 40s) were arrested and are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007, at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region,” they added.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

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See More: Drugs, Louth, Meath, Raids

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