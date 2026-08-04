Irish Post Shop
Men’s counselling services set to be expanded across Ireland
News

Men’s counselling services set to be expanded across Ireland

A COUNSELLING service directed at men aged between 30 and 50 has seen such strong demand that it will be rolled out in three further counties across Ireland.

Aimed at targeting those within the “high suicide risk” age group, the Men’s Free Counselling programme first launched in September 2025 backed by a €2m allocation in Government funding.

It provided a range of free supports, including face-to-face, phone and online counselling, and was designed to increase engagement with its target demographic.

More than 5,200 men have used the services since its launch and over 18,000 counselling sessions have been delivered through it, the Government confirmed this week.

Due to such strong demand for the service, it is now being expanded with a new ‘Men Connect’ programme set to launch across three Family Resource Centres in counties Monaghan, Sligo and Waterford.

Health Minister Mary Butler announced the new schemes this week

“The ‘Men Connect’ model is being piloted to provide wraparound supports through dedicated outreach, mental health promotion, and counselling services,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed.

Health Minister Mary Butler confirmed the new services while announcing a major expansion of community-based counselling more generally across the country, backed by government funding of €3m.

“The response to the Men’s Mental Health Initiative has been extremely encouraging,” she said.

“More than 5,200 men have already come forward to access support, many of them for the first time,” she explained.

“This demonstrates the importance of providing services that are accessible, stigma-free and responsive to people’s needs.”

She added: “Men account for approximately 80 per cent of deaths by suicide in Ireland. It is vital that we continue to break down barriers to help-seeking and ensure that men can access support when they need it.

“We are now expanding the programme through a new partnership with Family Resource Centres. FRCs are at the heart of nearly every community in Ireland, and this initiative will further build on our approach of meeting men wherever they are.”

Minister Butler has also confirmed €1m in funding to expand community-based counselling and psychotherapy services across the country through a new partnership between the HSE and Community Therapy Ireland.

Established in 2008, Community Therapy Ireland represents 29 counselling and psychotherapy organisations delivering professional, accessible services in communities across the country.

The new investment will support increased counselling capacity in communities across Ireland through the delivery of 9,000 counselling sessions.

The minister confirmed the funding will be targeted to new clients, in particular young people and LGBTQ+ people.

“Community organisations play a vital role in supporting mental health and wellbeing at local level," she said.

"Our partnership with Community Therapy Ireland will help expand access to counselling services across the country while strengthening quality, governance and outcomes.

"This is about ensuring that people receive the right support, in the right place, at the right time.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Counselling, Ireland, Therapy?

Related
Life & Style 9 years ago

Free Skype counselling for homesick Irish abroad could come to Britain soon

By: admin

News 11 years ago

ICAP launches free short-term therapy sessions for the Irish across Birmingham

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Woman pays tribute to husband and children as roadworks company fined over Co. Donegal deaths 

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 2 days ago

Man who absconded from British prison last year could be in Ireland 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for information on girl missing from Co. Dublin for a month

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Terrifying ordeal': Arrest after employee stabbed during off-licence robbery in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Mother and daughter who died in Co. Cavan collision are laid to rest 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' who died in Co. Tyrone collision 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Public wake to be held for late musician Glen Hansard 

By: Gerard Donaghy