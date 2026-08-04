Irish Post Shop
Flora Montgomery cast in West End production of Ibsen’s Ghosts
Entertainment

Flora Montgomery cast in West End production of Ibsen’s Ghosts

FLORA MONTGOMERY has been cast in a new production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts.

Richard Eyre has adapted the play, first written by the Norwegian playwright in 1881, for the Jermyn Street Theatre in London’s West End.

Montgomery, who hails from Greyabbey in Co. Down, plays Helene in the Ibsen classic, which will be directed by the theatre’s Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu.

Oliver Alvin-Wilson will play Pastor Manders, Cecilia Appiah will star as Regina, Peter F. Gardiner will play Jacob and Joe Pitts has been cast as Oswald.

Flora Montgomery will play Helene in the Jermyn Street Theatre's production of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts

"I’m so thrilled to be working with such an incredible cast of actors, as we stage this extraordinary modern classic this autumn,” Owusu said today as the full cast was announced.

“I've loved working with the brilliant Matthew Dewsbury to assemble this ensemble, and I'm so excited for us all to get started in rehearsals soon,” he added.

Oliver Alvin Wilson has been cast as Pastor Mandors in the play

The production is set to open on October 14 and will run until November 14.

“Ibsen’s timeless masterpiece explores family secrets, inherited guilt, moral duty, and the pressures of social expectation,” a Jermyn Street Theatre spokesperson said.

“Eyre’s contemporary adaptation brings these enduring themes into sharp focus, interrogating morality and its place in today’s society,” they add.

For tickets and further information click here.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Flora Montgomery, Ghosts, Henrik Ibsen, Jermyn Street Theatre

Related
Entertainment 3 days ago

Haunted by the past

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 3 days ago

Former BBC journalist lifts lid on intelligence war in new Troubles book

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 5 days ago

The Chase’s Darragh Ennis reveals the secret to being a good quizzer

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after hundreds of fish found dead in Co. Dublin river

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Woman pays tribute to husband and children as roadworks company fined over Co. Donegal deaths 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man who absconded from British prison last year could be in Ireland 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for information on girl missing from Co. Dublin for a month

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Terrifying ordeal': Arrest after employee stabbed during off-licence robbery in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Mother and daughter who died in Co. Cavan collision are laid to rest 

By: Gerard Donaghy