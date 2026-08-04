Flora Montgomery cast in West End production of Ibsen’s Ghosts

FLORA MONTGOMERY has been cast in a new production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts.

Richard Eyre has adapted the play, first written by the Norwegian playwright in 1881, for the Jermyn Street Theatre in London’s West End.

Montgomery, who hails from Greyabbey in Co. Down, plays Helene in the Ibsen classic, which will be directed by the theatre’s Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu.

Oliver Alvin-Wilson will play Pastor Manders, Cecilia Appiah will star as Regina, Peter F. Gardiner will play Jacob and Joe Pitts has been cast as Oswald.

"I’m so thrilled to be working with such an incredible cast of actors, as we stage this extraordinary modern classic this autumn,” Owusu said today as the full cast was announced.

“I've loved working with the brilliant Matthew Dewsbury to assemble this ensemble, and I'm so excited for us all to get started in rehearsals soon,” he added.

The production is set to open on October 14 and will run until November 14.

“Ibsen’s timeless masterpiece explores family secrets, inherited guilt, moral duty, and the pressures of social expectation,” a Jermyn Street Theatre spokesperson said.

“Eyre’s contemporary adaptation brings these enduring themes into sharp focus, interrogating morality and its place in today’s society,” they add.

For tickets and further information click here.

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