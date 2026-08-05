Arrest made over Co. Galway shooting incident

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Co. Galway.

Gardaí launched an investigation after a firearm was discharged at a residence in Dunlo, Ballinasloe at around 3.15am on Monday.

A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

This morning, gardaí revealed they had arrested a man as part of their investigation.

"The man, aged in his 20s, is being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007," read a garda statement.

"Investigations are ongoing."

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