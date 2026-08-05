Funeral details announced for Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker

THE FUNERAL details for Irish star Brenda Fricker have been announced.

Fricker, the first Irish actress to win an Oscar, passed away in July at the age of 81 following a period of ill-health.

The proud Dublin native is set to be laid to rest in her home city on Thursday, August 8.

After a number of roles in TV and film, Fricker rose to prominence as one of the original cast members of long-running BBC drama series, Casualty, which premiered in 1986.

Three years later, she won critical acclaim for her portrayal of Bridget Brown, the mother of Christy Brown, in My Left Foot.

Starring alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in the title role, Fricker won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film.

She is also widely remembered for her role as the Pigeon Woman in Home Alone 2 and had memorable roles in The Field (1990), Angels in the Outfield (1994), A Time to Kill (1996) and Veronica Guerin (2003).

Fricker's funeral service will take place at 11am on Thursday at St Catherine's Church in Meath Street, Dublin followed by a private burial.

Her funeral notice revealed that she passed away peacefully 'in the wonderful care of the staff in Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross'.

"Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her niece Billie, nephew Chimo, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, her best friend Liz, neighbours and a wide circle of friends around the world and in Ireland," it added.

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