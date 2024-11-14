Minute’s silence held in honour of Irish victims of road traffic accidents
A CEREMONY has been held in Dublin honouring the lives of those who have died in road traffic accidents over the past year.

The event, hosted by Dublin City Council and organised by its Road Safety Department, featured a minute’s silence held in memory of those victims.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan said it was “a vital opportunity for all of us to remember those who have lost their lives or been seriously injured on our roads”.

He added: “Behind every statistic is a person – a father, a mother, a sibling, or a child.

“We must never forget the human toll these tragedies take on families and communities.

“I would also like to recognise the dedication of our emergency services – the paramedics, firefighters, and gardaí – who respond to these incidents with unwavering bravery and professionalism."

The ceremony held yesterday comes ahead of the annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which falls  on Sunday, November 17.

Richard Shakespeare, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council, said it was a moment to “collectively honour the memories of those who have tragically died on our roads”.

“Each loss causes immeasurable pain for their families, friends, and wider communities,” he said.

“As we reflect on the year past, it's imperative that we renew our commitment to reducing road fatalities and creating safer roads for everyone,” he added.

Residents across Dublin have been encouraged to participate in this year’s Remembrance Day by placing a light in their windows to honour those who have lost their lives in road accidents over the past year.

