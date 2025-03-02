MLA condemns 'sinister' protest at community policing meeting in Co. Armagh

AN MLA has described a protest during a community policing meeting in Co. Armagh this week as 'sinister'.

Eoin Tennyson, Alliance MLA for Upper Bann, said those involved in the protest in Craigavon do not represent local people.

The PSNI said the protestors were permitted to enter the event to read a statement before being escorted outside, where the protest continued peacefully.

The statement, which was delivered on behalf of republican organisation Saoradh, said the event was 'nothing other than the latest attempt at pushing the crown forces' normalisation agenda'.

'Legitimate anger'

Thursday's incident at the Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre followed similar protests during community engagement meetings at St Comgall's in west Belfast on Monday and Girdwood Community Hub in north Belfast on Tuesday.

It also comes just over a week after anti-PSNI posters appeared in Lurgan and Belfast.

Footage shared online of Thursday's protest in Craigavon showed protesters arrive at the meeting with Tricolours and posters.

After leaving flags and banners outside, the group were permitted to enter the building to deliver a statement.

"We take this opportunity to ask those in positions of responsibility within Craigavon Civic Centre to cancel this event and not to organise another," said the Saoradh spokesperson.

"Members of the local community have voiced feelings of concern and legitimate anger in opposition to this event.

"The RUC/PSNI have undeniable links to the sinister agency MI5. Our party members have been targeted and threatened by MI5 operatives on numerous occasions.

"As stated already, young children have been affected by house raids and harassment carried out by the crown forces."

A post accompanying the footage said the group were not permitted to finish their statement and that it would protest similar events future.

'Fear and division'

Speaking on Friday, Mr Tennyson said the protest was an attempt to intimidate residents and the PSNI.

"It is completely unacceptable that another community policing meeting in the local area has been disrupted and targeted by anti-PSNI thugs," he said.

"This is a clear attempt at causing intimidation to both local residents and the PSNI.

"Both engage positively with each other to help make their communities better for everyone so this disruption will not deter them from continuing to do so.

"The fear and division these thugs seek to sow is in stark contrast to the local people of Craigavon who want to move towards a shared and inclusive future and the people responsible for this sinister act do not speak for or represent them."

'Vital engagement opportunity'

On Friday, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the rights to freedom of speech assembly must be balanced with the need to respect the rights of others.

"A small number of protestors wore masks which they removed when asked to do so by police, before entering the building to read a statement to those in attendance," he said.

"A short time later, at the request of the meeting's Chair, police escorted the protestors out of the building, and a brief, peaceful protest was held outside. The meeting recommenced without any further disruption.

"These meetings are a vital engagement opportunity, ensuring key issues within the district can be raised with the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

"Last night saw a range of cross-community and cross-party representatives come together with police and local residents to identify and prioritise areas of concern.

"The right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are fundamental human rights. They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest.

"However, these rights must be balanced with the need to uphold the rights of others, protect public health and safety, minimise disruption to normal life and by the need to prevent and detect crime."

He added that following disruption of the community engagement meeting at Girdwood in north Belfast on Tuesday, a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were cautioned by police.