More fatal attacks by cows with calves than by bulls new figures reveal

THERE were more fatal attacks by cows with calves in Ireland than by bulls over the past decade new figures reveal.

Data compiled by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) for the period from 2014 to 2023 reveals that attacks by a cow with a calf account for a third of all fatalities involving livestock in Ireland.

Cows with calves were also involved in more fatal incidents than bulls in the same period, the HSA have confirmed.

The organisation has released the data in line with the 2024 calving season which generally runs from January to May.

The Irish Government has urged famers across the country to be conscious of the anxiety felt by their cows at this time of year and stay safe while working among them.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has special responsibility for farm safety.

"Calving is underway on many farms and the next few weeks will be a very busy period,” he said.

“I urge all farmers to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and everyone working on the farm during the calving season.”

He added: “Farmers must prioritise safety and take time to assess potential hazards and risks around the farmyard and farm.

“Time spent managing farm safety is time well spent.”

The HSA data further reveals that older people are particularly vulnerable when it comes to livestock, which account for over a quarter of deaths among farmers over 65 years of age.

The long working hours during the calving season can also lead to tiredness which increases the risk of an incident.

Reflecting on the HSA data, Minister Heydon said: “Cows will naturally be anxious at calving time and will defend their calves, not just after giving birth, but throughout the grazing season in the case of suckler cows.

“We must be conscious of the risks when working with cows, even those we consider to be quiet animals.

“Keeping a barrier such as a gate between yourself and the cow when treating or tagging the calf is an important measure to prevent an attack”.

Minister Heydon has also urged older farmers to avoid situations which may easily become out of their control.

“As our mobility reduces with age, I would urge older farmers this calving season to avoid situations where they may not be able to react in time to avoid an incident and to reach out for help when the need arises,” he said.

Ireland currently offers grants to farmers to help improve safety on their sites.

Under the TAMS3 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme farmers can access financial support to purchase farm safety related items such as calving gates, livestock monitoring cameras and handling facilities like cattle crushes.