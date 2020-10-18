Teenager dies after car collides with cow
News

Teenager dies after car collides with cow

A TEENAGER has tragically died after the car he was travelling in collided with a cow. 

Josh Fletch, 18, from Moira in Co Down, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, October 18, after the vehicle he was driving left the road following a collision with the animal. 

The freak incident occurred on the Moira Road in Lisburn at some time around 3am. 

Sergeant Jonny Mackenzie has issued a public appeal for any potential witnesses to come forward. 

“Josh was the driver of a car which left the road after colliding with a cow at around 3am on Sunday morning and sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” he said. 

“We are currently conducting a number of follow-up enquiries into the collision and the road remains closed at this time with diversions in place. 

“Josh was travelling in the direction of Moira, between the junctions with the Bushfield Road and the Moyrusk Road when the collision took place, and I would ask anyone who travelled along this stretch of road in the time leading up to the collision to contact police with any information or dash-cam footage they may have. 

“Please call on 101 quoting reference number 227 18/10/20.” 

