More than 10 million cigarettes seized after being smuggled into Irish town

The cigarettes seized by Revenue officers

SOME 10.4million cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers in Co. Monaghan.

The seizure took place on Friday, June 9, “as a result of routine profiling” the organisation confirmed.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Gold Mount’, have an estimated value of almost €8.2 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.4 million.

Investigations are ongoing, Revenue confirmed.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”

