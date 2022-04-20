More than 600 pets brought to Ireland from Ukraine since Russian invasion
MORE THAN 600 pets have been brought to Ireland from Ukraine with their owners since the Russian invasion of the country began two months ago.

Ireland and other EU countries have waived normal biosecurity and pet travel requirements in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, recognising the importance of family pets play in times of trauma.

On Friday 25 February, the EU’s veterinarians federation called on the EU to relax these entry requirements to let refugees take along their pets, with the Commission advising member states to cut red tape for Ukrainian citizens fleeing way to give them "one less thing to worry about".

These pets are allowed to travel with their owners even if the pet is noncompliant for entry into the EU or missing documentation.

Ireland is one of the countries to adapts the rules and around 618 dogs and cats have so far arrived with their owners. In addition, a number of smaller household pets have also arrived.

Pets are required to come into compliance with biosecurity standards once the arrive in Irish ports, RTÉ reports.

This begins with micro-chipping and vaccination against rabies and treatment for tapeworm.

The pets must then enter home quarantine, with owners receiving instructions from the Department of Agriculture on what they must do to ensure compliance.

Blood tests for rabies antibodies are being carried out 30 days after vaccination, but quarantine must continue for three months.

There is no charge to refugees for those treatments.

