Morgue to be built in Dublin's Phoenix Park for Pope's visit
AN onsite mortuary will be in place for the Pope's mass at Phoenix Park in Dublin later this month.

According to reports in today’s Irish Daily Star, Gardai will build a temporary mortuary on site over fears that the large crowds set to descend on the event will include a significant amount of elderly people, a number of which could die from natural causes.

As a result, a morgue is set to be installed on site to store bodies until undertakers can get in and remove them.

The proposal is part of a large policing plan being developed for the Papal visit to the capital to deliver mass on August 26th as part of the World Meeting of Families.

Tightened security and traffic restrictions will be put in place, with indicates that there could be problems for those getting in and out of the park that weekend.

Up to 60,000 people are expected to attend the event at Phoenix Park.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “An Garda Siochana will have a full and comprehensive policing plan for every eventuality including medical centres for an event of this magnitude.”

