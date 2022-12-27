'Mother of God!': Line of Duty tipped for surprise return with three-part special

RIVETING BBC drama Line of Duty has been tipped to return to the screen with a three-part special.

Beginning in 2012, the show ran for six series, with all but the first being filmed in Northern Ireland.

Starring Co. Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar, the show followed the exploits of the AC-12 unit as they tackled corruption in the police force.

Despite becoming the most-watched drama in Britain in the 21st century, many of the 15m people who tuned in for the series finale in May 2021 — more than half Britain's TV audience — were disappointed.

In a low-key ending, the supposed identity of the mysterious corrupt police officer H left some viewers baffled when it was revealed.

However, amid speculation that this was another red herring to protect the real identity of H, and suggestions that AC-12 has unfinished business, fans have long predicted a return for Superintendent Ted Hastings (Dunbar), DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

Now, an insider appears to have confirmed that the show, written by Jed Mercurio, will be back on our screens.

'Sensational'

"Viewers weren't satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now Jed can deliver that," the insider told the Sun.

"The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis."

The BBC was forced into the unlikely step of having to issue a statement after fans complained to the broadcaster about the manner of the show's ending last year.

At the time, they said: "The series 6 finale deliberately aimed to wrong-foot viewers' expectations.

"Out of an audience of 16million, we recognise that the programme-makers' dramatic choices won't have met with everyone's approval."

The insider's claim to the Sun that the new series will only be three episodes ties in with a suggestion from Dunbar earlier this year.

"There's a big appetite for more Line of Duty," he told the Times in August.

"It could be three or four episodes; I don't think there's going to be six, for some reason.

"It might be two 90 minutes. But it's all entirely down to Jed what the storyline is going to be. It's a big ask for him."

While the BBC has remained tight-lipped since news of a potential return for AC-12 surfaced, a three-part special would no doubt prove a ratings hit and potentially give fans the finale they crave.