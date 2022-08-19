Adrian Dunbar teases season seven of Line of Duty

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has teased fans by saying the hit police drama could return for a seventh series of "three or four episodes" or "two 90-minutes" specials.

The 64-year-old actor, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the popular show, told The Times the final decision on the storyline is "entirely down" to creator Jed Mercurio.

He is set to reunite with Mercurio and co-stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure on Monday August 29 for a curry, and suggested they "might hear something" about more episodes then.

The sixth series of the police drama aired from March to May in 2021, with its dramatic finale revealing the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer H.

"There's a big appetite for more Line of Duty," Dunbar said. "It could be three or four episodes; I don’t think there’s going to be six, for some reason.

"It might be two 90 minutes. But it’s all entirely down to Jed what the storyline is going to be. It’s a big ask for him."

"It’s going to be really good. Maybe someone’s going to die. Someone’s going to be under threat.

"He doesn’t mind killing characters off. Maybe he’ll kill us all off. A terrible car crash when we’re rushing to the scene of a crime? We’ll have to leave it to him."

The final episode of the BBC One series saw Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, unmasked as the mysterious H, the corrupt police officer at the top of a criminal conspiracy.