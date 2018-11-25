Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Meath
News

Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Meath

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Meath this afternoon.

The incident, which involved two motorcycles and a 4x4 vehicle, happened at around 1.30pm on the Johnstown to Edenderry Road.

Both male motorcyclists were seriously injured, with one of the men pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Co. Antrim, a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Ballycastle.

The incident took place on the Glenshesk Road at around 6.05am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people in the Citreon Berlingo van were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

See More: Co. Antrim, Co Meath, Road Traffic Collision

Related

One dead and five firefighters injured in Co. Antrim house fire
News 1 week ago

One dead and five firefighters injured in Co. Antrim house fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Outrage after ‘deplorable’ gang target woman in her 80s in her own home
News 4 weeks ago

Outrage after ‘deplorable’ gang target woman in her 80s in her own home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who died in Co. Antrim collision named as 31-year-old US tourist
News 1 month ago

Man who died in Co. Antrim collision named as 31-year-old US tourist

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

One dead following car collision in Wexford
News 22 hours ago

One dead following car collision in Wexford

By: Rebecca Keane

'Have yourself a Derry little Christmas' billboard removed over not being inclusive
News 1 day ago

'Have yourself a Derry little Christmas' billboard removed over not being inclusive

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend is set to be chilly enough
News 1 day ago

The weather this weekend is set to be chilly enough

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead following workplace accident in Dublin Airport
News 1 day ago

One dead following workplace accident in Dublin Airport

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí renew appeal for missing person
News 1 day ago

Gardaí renew appeal for missing person

By: Rebecca Keane