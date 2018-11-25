Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Meath

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Meath this afternoon.

The incident, which involved two motorcycles and a 4x4 vehicle, happened at around 1.30pm on the Johnstown to Edenderry Road.

Both male motorcyclists were seriously injured, with one of the men pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile in Co. Antrim, a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Ballycastle.

The incident took place on the Glenshesk Road at around 6.05am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people in the Citreon Berlingo van were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.