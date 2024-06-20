Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries following collision with police car
News

A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after the motorbike he was riding collided with a police car.

The incident happened in the Maydown Road area of Derry at around 1pm yesterday afternoon the PSNI have confirmed.

“The collision occurred shortly after 1pm in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station and involved a contracted member of police staff, driving a police vehicle and a motorcycle,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains at this time,” they added.

The driver of the police car was uninjured.

A full investigation into the collision has been launched by the PSNI, Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne has confirmed.

“My thoughts are with the man involved and we have commenced a full investigation,” he said.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who has dashcam or any other information, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 701 of 19/06/24,” he added.

