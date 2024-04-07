Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ for funeral of Lorcán Branagan

THE family of a popular young Irish man who died while spending a summer in Australia have asked mourners to wear bright colours to his funeral tomorrow.

Lorcán Branagan went missing while on a night out with friends in Sydney last month.

The 26-year-old, an avid traveller who hailed from Co. Down in Northern Ireland, had moved to Australia in November 2023 to spend the summer there.

He was last seen at Darling Harbour's King Street Wharf on Sunday, March 24 following a night out with friends at the Bungalow 8 nightclub.

He was reported missing the following day, which prompted local police to launch an air and water search.

Police divers located Mr Branagan's body in the water at Barangaroo, on Sydney Harbour, on Monday, March 25.

Paying tribute on social media, Mr Branagan's sister Caitlin said it was “difficult to put into words how simply amazing Lorcán was”.

"I truly admired him throughout my life - particularly his sense of drive, hard work and ability to light up a room with his infectious smile and laugh,” she explained.

“Oh, what I would give to hear it just one more time,” she added.

“It breaks my heart how you were taken in such tragic circumstances and my heart goes out to his girlfriend Shona and all our cousins who are currently out in Australia.

“Your strength is commendable.”

A former pupil of St Mark’s High School in Warrenpoint, Lorcán was a keen GAA player, who played hurling and football for Clonduff GAC in Newry.

While in Sydney, Mr Branagan played for the Young Ireland Gaelic Athletic Association football club.

In a tribute posted on social media, his teammates said he "made an indelible impression both on and off the pitch".

“His talent, enthusiasm, and kindness endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him," they added.

Mr Branagan’s body has since been returned to Ireland with the assistance of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

A fundraising page set up by the Branagan family to support the Trust has raised more than £73k.

Mr Branagan's funeral will take place at 2pm tomorrow (April 8) at St. John’s Church in Ballymaghery, Hilltown followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.