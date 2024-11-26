Murder investigation launched after man dies following attack in Dublin
Murder investigation launched after man dies following attack in Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an attack in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 60s, was found seriously injured at a property in Finglas in the early hours of this morning.

The area in Finglas has been cordoned off while a murder investigation gets underway

Shorlty before 12.30am officers were called to reports of an assault taing place outside a house on Dunsink Green.

The injured man, who was aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene before being taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he later died.

Gardai at the scene of a murder investigation in Finglas

Forensic examiners are currently at the scene of the incident, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation from an incident room at Finglas Garda Station.

Gardai forensic Teams are currently at the scene of the incident in Dubsink Green

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with video footage and motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them.

The man, who was in his 60s, was attacked outside a house in Dunsink Green just after midnight

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they state.

No arrests have been made as yet.

