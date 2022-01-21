Murder investigation launched following death of teenager in Belfast

A murder investigation has been launched in Belfast following the death of a teenager.

18-year old Fionntán McGarvey died in hospital yesterday morning (20 Jan 2022), following an incident outside licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast in the early hours of Monday 27 December.

A 21 year old male was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said:

"We believe that Fionntán was assaulted outside licensed premises around 1am on Monday 27 December. Police attended and Fionntán was brought to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Tragically, despite treatment, he died this morning.

"I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information to come forward. I am also appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/12/21.

In a statement, Fionntán's family said they were devastated to lose him, "but take comfort that his wish to donate his organs will provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss."

"The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received. We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time."

Queens University Belfast GAA also paid their respects to Fionntán.

"It is with profound sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of Fionntan McGarvey, one of our Freshers players.

"We pass our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Fionntan’s friends, team mates, the St Brigid’s club, and most of all his family at this most difficult time. All Queen’s GAA activity will cease with immediate effect this evening.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."