Murder investigation launched in Belfast following death of 28-year-old woman
News

Hollie Thomson (photo: PSNI)

DETECTIVES FROM the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of 28-year-old, Hollie Thomson from the Greenan area of west Belfast.

Police were called to a property in the area on Sunday 11 September following the report of a sudden death of a woman in her 20s

“A post mortem examination has been carried out and we are now treating Hollie’s death as murder," Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said.

“We have arrested a 31-year-old male on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug. He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

See More: Belfast, Hollie Thomson, PSNI

