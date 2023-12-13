Murderer who threatened to rape his victim's fiancée is jailed for 15 years

A MAN who committed a brutal murder before threatening to rape his victim's fiancée has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years.

John Paul Whitla, 44, stabbed 25-year-old Nathan Gibson to death in Craigavon, Co. Armagh in January 2020.

Afterwards, he gained entry to Mr Gibson's home where he threatened the young man's partner.

Having admitted to Mr Gibson's murder, Whitla was today handed an automatic life sentence at Craigavon Crown Court.

He had also previously pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, common assault and entering as a trespasser with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Whitla will be eligible for parole after 15 years and will only be released if he is no longer considered a danger to the public.

Speaking after the trial, Mr Gibson's fiancée said she took 'little solace' from the sentence, while his sister said they had been handed 'a lifetime of heartache and pain'.

'Terrifying and traumatic ordeal'

Whitla was drunk and had taken cocaine when he committed what police described as a 'vicious, shocking and sustained attack' on Mr Gibson on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The father-of-one was later found on a walkway near Lake Road in Craigavon, having sustained multiple and catastrophic stab wounds to his face and neck.

Following the attack, a blood-soaked Whitla gained entry to Mr Gibson's home.

"Here, he told the woman present that he had murdered her fiancé," said Detective Inspector Hazel Miller.

"He then held her captive, while threatening to rape and kill her.

"The woman managed to escape by jumping from an upstairs window, whereupon she raised the alarm with a neighbour."

She added: "This was an absolutely terrifying and traumatic ordeal for Nathan's fiancée, who was threatened, and left to feel unsafe in her own home.

"She, and Nathan's family, have suffered an unimaginable and heart-breaking loss.

"Whitla murdered Nathan Gibson in the most brutal of attacks.

"While his motivation is unknown, there is absolutely no doubt that this was the senseless loss of a young life."

No sentence 'will ever be enough'

Speaking after today's sentencing, Shantelle Gibson said her brother's killer had inflicted 'heart-wrenching pain' on all those who knew Mr Gibson.

"Today, after almost four long and excruciating years, John Paul Whitla has been sentenced," she said.

"We, as a family, have also been given a sentence and, for us, it's a lifetime of heartache and pain.

"No number of years will ever be enough to justify taking a life, or bring Nathan back to us.

"Nathan was a kind, caring, loveable soul who always put others before himself. He was funny, witty and an all-round great person.

"Everyone who knew him loved him; he never held any animosity or bad feelings towards anyone.

"By cruel contrast, his killer has brought heart-wrenching pain, not only to the family, but to Nathan's friends and the whole community.

"Nathan's death came as a shock to us all. Never in a million years did we expect to lose him, especially in such a brutal way.

"We will try to move forward, knowing that his murderer is behind bars. And we'll take comfort knowing that Nathan is at rest in paradise with his beloved mother."

Mr Gibson's fiancée echoed those words, saying she would ensure his 'legacy of kindness and compassion' was sustained.

"Whilst we have been surrounded by words such as justice and closure, the heart-breaking reality remains that Nathan's precious little boy and I find little solace in this," she said.

"Our little boy is left without his father while I have been left not only widowed but traumatised and lucky to have escaped alive.

"Our only form of peace and justice to Nathan comes through continuously honouring his spirit and cherishing our memories together.

"Ensuring that his legacy of kindness and compassion and his heart of absolute gold is kept alive through us and that our love shines brighter than the darkness that has tainted our lives."