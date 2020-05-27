A COUNTY Limerick neighbourhood has come together to help one man celebrate his 100th birthday under lockdown.

Sean O'Connell has lived under every sitting president and Taoiseach of Ireland, having been born in the middle of the Irish civil war in 1920, and is now experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic in his 100th year of life-- but he's taking it all in his stride.

Yesterday, the residents of Newcastle West, Co Limerick, organised a socially-distanced celebration for the century-old man, with balloons, a sing-song and a speech from his nephew, Fine Gael TD Patrick O'Donovan, who remarked how he has lived through "from the pony and cart to the iPhone" and the troubling birth of the Irish Free State.

A video of the event by JDT Video shows Sean's wife, Chris, emerging first from the house before Sean comes out to the cheering crowd looking far younger than his 100 years.

And what's the secret to him seeming so spritely at such an old age? According to him, the secret to a long and healthy life is 'a little drop of whiskey every night of the week'.

Minister O'Donovan read out a heartwarming letter from the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, who wrote to Sean congratulating him on the "wonderful occasion" of his 100th birthday "as you reminisce and celebrate a life of great years, no doubt rich in accomplishments".

"You have lived through remarkable times in the history of Ireland and the world," President Higgins wrote, "and you have witnessed remarkable changes in lifestyles and technological developments, unimaginable at the time of your birth in 1920.

"May you be surrounded today in a world of happy memories, secure in the knowledge that you continue to make this world a better place for all of us who love you."

Check out the video by JDT Video below, showing a round of applause and cheers, a Happy Birthday sing-song led by local musician Paddy Quilligan, and two heartfelt speeches for the man so well-loved in the community.

Happy birthday, Sean!