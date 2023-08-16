New CCTV images released of Celtic fan missing in Lanzarote for five months
News

New CCTV images released of Celtic fan missing in Lanzarote for five months

Gary Shearer flew to Lanzarote on March 16 to celebrate St Patrick's Day (Image: Facebook / Find Gary Shearer)

POLICE in Spain have released new CCTV images of a Celtic fan who has been missing on the island of Lanzarote for five months.

Gary Shearer, 53, from Renfrew in Scotland was last spotted in the resort town of Puerto del Carmen on March 16.

He had flown to Lanzarote alone that day to celebrate St Patrick's Day and was last seen at the popular Irish music venue, Bar 67.

However, the Guardia Civil has now released CCTV images of Mr Shearer after leaving the bar, walking with another man in the early hours of March 17.

The Guardia Civil have released an image of a witness they would like to speak to who was pictured walking with Mr Shearer (Images: Guardia Civil)

The force said the man is a possible witness who may be able to provide information on Mr Shearer's disappearance.

The man is described as being around 60-70 years old, well-built with grey hair.

He was wearing a light brown sports jacket, white shirt and long, dark trousers.

The images appear to show Mr Shearer and the man on Avenida de las Playas, the main strip in Puerto Del Carmen, close to the junction with Avenida Italia.

A Facebook page set up by Mr Shearer's family to help the search revealed he has epilepsy and Type 2 diabetes.

All of his belongings, including his money, passport and medication, were left in his hotel room and his bed was not slept in.

The latest missing persons poster issued for Mr Shearer (Image: Facebook / Find Gary Shearer)

Mr Shearer is described as 5' 3" tall with grey/back hair and walks with a distinctive limp.

He has the name 'Gary' tattooed on his neck.

When last seen, he was wearing a green and white Celtic jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local police or the Guardia Civil on 928320400 exts. 1617063 / 1617061.

For more information on the search for Mr Shearer, visit the dedicated Facebook page by clicking here.

See More: Gary Shearer, Lanzarote, Missing

Related

OAPs 'horrified' at £110 Ryanair check-in fee
News 2 hours ago

OAPs 'horrified' at £110 Ryanair check-in fee

By: Nick Bramhill

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to keep his private life lower profile
News 2 hours ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to keep his private life lower profile

By: Nick Bramhill

Crisis in the Irish health sector
News 21 hours ago

Crisis in the Irish health sector

By: Nick Bramhill

Latest

Pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Offaly
News 3 days ago

Pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Offaly

By: Gerard Donaghy

Residents urged to keep windows closed as emergency services tackle fire at industrial estate in North Belfast
News 3 days ago

Residents urged to keep windows closed as emergency services tackle fire at industrial estate in North Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

PSNI Chief Constable 'deeply sorry' over data breach as worst-case scenario outlined to Policing Board
News 3 days ago

PSNI Chief Constable 'deeply sorry' over data breach as worst-case scenario outlined to Policing Board

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two hospitalised after stolen car mounts footpath in Co. Down
News 3 days ago

Two hospitalised after stolen car mounts footpath in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Totally unacceptable': TD calls for action after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack
News 3 days ago

'Totally unacceptable': TD calls for action after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack

By: Gerard Donaghy