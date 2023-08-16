New CCTV images released of Celtic fan missing in Lanzarote for five months

POLICE in Spain have released new CCTV images of a Celtic fan who has been missing on the island of Lanzarote for five months.

Gary Shearer, 53, from Renfrew in Scotland was last spotted in the resort town of Puerto del Carmen on March 16.

He had flown to Lanzarote alone that day to celebrate St Patrick's Day and was last seen at the popular Irish music venue, Bar 67.

However, the Guardia Civil has now released CCTV images of Mr Shearer after leaving the bar, walking with another man in the early hours of March 17.

The force said the man is a possible witness who may be able to provide information on Mr Shearer's disappearance.

The man is described as being around 60-70 years old, well-built with grey hair.

He was wearing a light brown sports jacket, white shirt and long, dark trousers.

The images appear to show Mr Shearer and the man on Avenida de las Playas, the main strip in Puerto Del Carmen, close to the junction with Avenida Italia.

A Facebook page set up by Mr Shearer's family to help the search revealed he has epilepsy and Type 2 diabetes.

All of his belongings, including his money, passport and medication, were left in his hotel room and his bed was not slept in.

Mr Shearer is described as 5' 3" tall with grey/back hair and walks with a distinctive limp.

He has the name 'Gary' tattooed on his neck.

When last seen, he was wearing a green and white Celtic jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local police or the Guardia Civil on 928320400 exts. 1617063 / 1617061.

For more information on the search for Mr Shearer, visit the dedicated Facebook page by clicking here.