New fixed penalty for careless driving now in force in Northern Ireland

A NEW fixed penalty for careless driving is now in effect in Northern Ireland.

Introduced by Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI) yesterday afternoon, the legislation will see those guilty of low-level careless driving offences fined £100 and given three penalty points.

The DfI hopes the new law will help tackle careless driving in the North.

The careless driving offence includes tailgating, failing to look properly, sudden braking, overtaking on the inside, rubber necking, and being distracted by using a mobile phone.

“In 2021, 486 people were sadly killed or seriously injured as a result of collisions on our roads, where the cause has been attributed to a careless driving causation factor,” the DfI explains.

“This reinforces the responsibility that we all have to drive carefully so that such life-changing and devastating consequences are avoided.”

The DfI consulted members of the public as well as criminal justice bodies in the North before finalising the legislation.

“The new fixed penalty will improve the administrative process for the existing careless driving offence by providing proportionate justice for low level careless driving offences without the need for court proceedings, saving public money and time,” they explain.

Drivers who commit more serious offences will continue to be dealt with by the courts and will be subject to substantial penalties, the DfI added.

PSNI officers will also be able to offer “remedial training” to careless drivers as an alternative to the fixed penalty notice - with the aim being to “influence their future decisions as drivers”.

These courses will come with a fee, payable by the offender, but will provide an alternative to receiving penalty points and paying the fixed penalty notice fine.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson has welcomed the introduction of the new penalty provision.

“We welcome the introduction of this new legislation which underlines our road safety messaging,” he said.

“Driving without care and attention, is one of the most significant causes of the most serious collisions in which people are killed and seriously injured on our roads.

“Where appropriate, the new penalty will give drivers the opportunity to benefit from remedial training.

“The training will not only highlight the catastrophic impact that can result from careless driving, but critically, it will give drivers the opportunity to educate themselves and make our roads safer for everyone.”

Dr Chris Hughes, DfI’s Director for Road Safety, added: “The introduction of a new fixed penalty for careless driving is an important intervention.

“It has the potential to make enforcement of this offence more effective and reduce the instances of careless driving in the future.

“It also sends a clear message to drivers that the risk of being caught and punished for a careless driving offence has now increased.

“A less bureaucratic system for lower level offending means police can spend less time preparing case files for court and more time on the road observing driving behaviours.”