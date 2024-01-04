New fossil sponge species over 300-million years old discovered in Ireland
New fossil sponge species over 300-million years old discovered in Ireland

Dr. Eamon Doyle (right), Dr. Joseph Botting (centre) and Dr. Lucy Muir (right) with the new fossil sponges discovered near the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare

A NEW fossil sponge species dating back 315-million years has been discovered in Ireland.

The “extraordinary” discovery has been made near the Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare by local geologist Dr Eamon Doyle.

Dr Doyle, who is the geologist for the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, located the sponge in the rocks that make up the Cliffs, it was confirmed this week.

Up to 50cm tall, the ancient, vase-shaped sponge is the largest known example of its kind anywhere in the world.

When alive  it would have featured a circular opening at the top surrounded by a ring of eyelash-like structures, as such it has been named Cyathophycus balori after the mythological giant Balor, whose eye wreaked havoc on his enemies when opened.

“This is an exceptionally large example of a type of fossil sponge that was previously only known from much older rocks elsewhere in the world,” Dr Doyle said of his discovery.

“It is the first record of this type of fossil sponge from Ireland and its excellent preservation is highly unusual.”

He added: “The sponge was originally composed of a rectangular meshwork of tiny spicules made of silica, held together by a thin organic membrane.

When they die, they usually fall apart quickly, and often only scattered remains of the spicules are preserved as fossils, so I was delighted to find these largely intact specimens.”

Dr Doyle confirmed that the fossil, which he claims is “excellently preserved”, dates back to a time when the Atlantic Ocean had “not even started to form”.

“What we now call County Clare was part of an earlier sea, located near the Equator,” he added.

“Discoveries like this help us to promote awareness about the wonderful geological legacy we have on our doorstop here in County Clare and to encourage a new generation of palaeontologists, that is, geologists that specialise in the study of fossils to visit and learn more about the unique geology of Ireland’s west coast,” he said.

The upper part of the new fossil sponge Cyathophycus balori shows the vertical eyelash-like structures at the very top

The new discovery has been published in the latest edition of international geological journal Geobios, with the collaboration of lead author and international fossil sponge expert Dr Joseph Botting and co-author Dr Lucy Muir.

Both are honorary research fellows at National Museum Wales (Amgueddfa Cymru), who worked closely with Dr Doyle.

“I was amazed to see the size and excellent state of preservation of this fossil; this was totally unexpected,” Dr Botting said.

“This find offers important insights into the evolution of sponges and how some species can survive in niche environments where few other species can live,” he added.

“Finding such large and intact specimens is exceptional.”

Dr Muir claims the “wonderful find” is a reminder that there are still new ways for us to understand “the story of life on Earth”.

