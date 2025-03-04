New pond created to protect Ireland’s endangered native toad species

A SPECIAL conservation area has been created to help protect Ireland’s endangered natterjack toads.

The rare amphibian, which is smaller than the common toad, is Ireland’s only native toad species.

It is found at just a handful of coastal locations in Co. Kerry, where the Office of Public Works (OPW) has undertaken a conservation intervention on behalf of the endangered species.

“At Derrynane House and Historic Park, the natterjack relies on shallow, artificial ponds for breeding, but due to coastal erosion exacerbated by climate change, one of those ponds has become at risk of being overwhelmed by the Atlantic Ocean,” an OPW spokesperson explained.

“Working in partnership with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) the OPW created a new pond over the winter, in a location less prone to erosion, for the toads to migrate to and breed in the early spring.

“This represents a significant step in the conservation of an endangered species, part of OPW's commitment to sustainably manage important heritage sites and integrate biodiversity across all of its operations,” the organisation explained.

Chris O'Neill, who is Parks Superintendent at OPW, has explained the significance of this project.

“The natterjack toads are very special because they're only found naturally in a handful of places in south west Ireland and is very restricted in its northern range in Europe,” he said.

“By creating this artificial pond we’re hoping to achieve an improved outlook for the natterjack toads at Derrynane, which can potentially be used as a stepping stone to spread to other areas in the locality,” he added.

According to the Herpetological Society of Ireland (HSI), which is dedicated to advancing the study of amphibians and reptiles across the country, the natterjack toad has very specific habitat requirements for breeding.

“They require a shallow water-body, with a gentle slope, and minimal aquatic and border vegetation,” the voluntary organisation explains.

Breeding season for natterjacks typically takes place between April and July, during which time, males will call out to attract females.

“Unlike the common frog, which breeds explosively over a short period, natterjack toads tend to stagger their breeding efforts, with some individuals breeding early in the season while others breed later,” the HSI explains, adding: “Spawn is laid in strings rather than clumps.”

The natterjack toad is often confused with the common frog, however the natterjack has much shorter legs and its most prominent identifying feature is the yellow line that runs along the length of it's back.