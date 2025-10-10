Heather Humphreys' campaign mistakes German Reichstag for Belfast City Hall

PRESIDENTIAL hopeful Heather Humphreys' team mistakenly used an image of Berlin’s Reichstag instead of Belfast City Hall in a video posted to social media.

The error occurred following Humphreys’ recent visit to Belfast, which was part of her bid to become Ireland’s next president.

The video was taken down and replaced with the correct image after viewers noticed the mix-up.

The Fine Gael candidate, who hails from County Monaghan near the Northern Ireland border, has been emphasising her familiarity with the North, stating she doesn't visit merely on day trips.

In response, a Fine Gael spokesperson acknowledged the production error, saying to the BBC, "A mistake was made in production and has been rectified. Where issues are brought to our attention, we seek to address them quickly."

Humphreys is now one of just two candidates left in the presidential race, following the withdrawal of Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin.

Gavin stepped down after facing scrutiny over an unpaid debt to a former tenant.

A seasoned politician, Humphreys served as a cabinet minister across several departments, including justice, rural development, and the arts, before leaving the Dáil in 2024 after more than a decade in office.

Meanwhile, interest in the upcoming election continues to grow.

An Coimisiún Toghcháin, Ireland’s independent electoral commission, confirmed that over 91,000 people have registered or updated their voting details in the lead-up to the election.

Of those, 60,733 were new voter registrations submitted online through official platforms.

The Irish presidential election is set for Friday, October 24.